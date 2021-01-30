Country Club Trust Company n.a. Trims Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,748,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,716,000 after acquiring an additional 34,270 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,539,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $996,359,000 after acquiring an additional 80,602 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $579,445,000 after acquiring an additional 90,761 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $307,738,000 after acquiring an additional 625,506 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,385,706 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $304,149,000 after acquiring an additional 15,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.87.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $207.84 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.03.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

