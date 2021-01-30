Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) (LON:CSP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) (LON:CSP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 376.67 ($4.92).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) from GBX 398 ($5.20) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) stock opened at GBX 431.20 ($5.63) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of £2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -539.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 439.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 374.88. Countryside Properties PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 248.80 ($3.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 544 ($7.11).

In other news, insider Mike Scott sold 4,245 shares of Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.46), for a total transaction of £17,744.10 ($23,182.78). Also, insider Iain McPherson sold 15,185 shares of Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 437 ($5.71), for a total transaction of £66,358.45 ($86,697.74). Insiders have sold a total of 23,675 shares of company stock valued at $10,184,665 in the last ninety days.

About Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L)

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in medium to large-scale housing regeneration schemes delivering private and affordable homes in partnership with public sector landowners and operates primarily in and around London, the Midlands, the North West of England, and Yorkshire.

