Covenant Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,174 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the quarter. DexCom accounts for about 1.2% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. HWG Holdings LP raised its position in DexCom by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 8,641 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,440 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.78.

In other news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.37, for a total transaction of $192,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total value of $179,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,198 shares of company stock worth $26,812,714. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM opened at $374.85 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.07 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $362.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.78. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 154.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.22 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

