Covenant Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BYM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 11.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the third quarter worth $157,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 32.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 22.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BYM stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $15.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

