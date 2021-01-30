Covenant Asset Management LLC Buys 9,993 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 485.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,052 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,993 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for about 4.5% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $13,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,098.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,162.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,042.28. The company has a market capitalization of $133.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 699.74, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.30 and a 1-year high of $1,285.19.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,225.00 target price (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, 140166 initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,066.43.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

