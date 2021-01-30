Covenant Asset Management LLC Buys 9,993 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 485.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,052 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,993 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for about 4.5% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $13,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SHOP opened at $1,098.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,162.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,042.28. The company has a market capitalization of $133.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 699.74, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.30 and a 1-year high of $1,285.19.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,225.00 target price (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, 140166 initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,066.43.
Shopify Profile
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
