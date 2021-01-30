Covenant Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems comprises about 1.4% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 3,722,594 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,621,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,576,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,559,369,000 after purchasing an additional 302,370 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 464.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,346,000 after purchasing an additional 81,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.33, for a total transaction of $978,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,993.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.01, for a total value of $761,862.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,664,158.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,247 shares of company stock worth $42,665,178. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $355.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.99, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.12 and a 52-week high of $406.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $365.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.60.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 79.05%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPWR. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.45.

Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

