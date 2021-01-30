Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,300,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 25.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,746,000 after acquiring an additional 227,605 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 461,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,346,000 after acquiring an additional 27,221 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% in the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 393,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,136,000 after acquiring an additional 16,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 952.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 339,719 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $13,257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,234 shares in the company, valued at $38,773,945.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $1,358,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,988.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.15.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $279.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.83. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $310.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

