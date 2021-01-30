Covenant Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises about 1.1% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,891.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 328,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,004,000 after purchasing an additional 311,681 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,572,000 after buying an additional 258,375 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4,000.7% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 158,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,019,000 after buying an additional 154,228 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 171,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,574,000 after buying an additional 126,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 231,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,983,000 after buying an additional 115,535 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,304 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total transaction of $577,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 10,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.25, for a total transaction of $4,762,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,763,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,437 shares of company stock valued at $42,699,069. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.40.

IDXX opened at $478.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 83.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $489.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $425.32. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $516.86.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

