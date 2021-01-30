Covenant Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 1.8% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 82.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.62.

Shares of QCOM opened at $156.28 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.56. The firm has a market cap of $177.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

