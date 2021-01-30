COVER Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $28.89 Million (COVER)

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. COVER Protocol has a total market cap of $28.89 million and $4.93 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVER Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $517.29 or 0.01533124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, COVER Protocol has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00049149 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00131018 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00266210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00066141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00066204 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,565.70 or 0.93553660 BTC.

About COVER Protocol

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 65,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,840 tokens. COVER Protocol’s official website is www.coverprotocol.com . COVER Protocol’s official message board is coverprotocol.medium.com

COVER Protocol Token Trading

COVER Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVER Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVER Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

