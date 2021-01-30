Covesting (COV) Price Reaches $0.34 on Top Exchanges

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Covesting token can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000987 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Covesting has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $6.03 million and approximately $106,973.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Covesting alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00068851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $309.62 or 0.00911436 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00056371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,550.60 or 0.04564566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00030223 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00019262 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting (CRYPTO:COV) is a token. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.