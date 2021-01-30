Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Short Interest Update

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Several research firms recently commented on COVTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.
COVTY stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.05. 4,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,228. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Covestro has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $34.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53.
Covestro Company Profile
Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.
