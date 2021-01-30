Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Short Interest Update

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research firms recently commented on COVTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Covestro alerts:

COVTY stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.05. 4,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,228. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Covestro has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $34.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Covestro had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Covestro will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.