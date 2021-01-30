Cowen Prime Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cowen Prime Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.2% of Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $199.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

