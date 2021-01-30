CPChain Market Cap Reaches $3.29 Million (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One CPChain token can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. CPChain has a market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $88,330.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CPChain has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.41 or 0.00305668 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00030188 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003486 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.51 or 0.01558998 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 67.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 100.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About CPChain

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.