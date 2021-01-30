CPChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.26 Million (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. CPChain has a market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $91,656.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CPChain has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.74 or 0.00305916 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00030277 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003397 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $615.83 or 0.01816008 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

