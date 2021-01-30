CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Short Interest Down 49.9% in January

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a decline of 49.9% from the December 31st total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 842,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 110,300 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 226.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 27,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 46.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

CVU opened at $3.92 on Friday. CPI Aerostructures has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 million, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.58 million for the quarter.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

