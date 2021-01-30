Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Get Crane alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Crane by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Crane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CR stock opened at $75.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.32. Crane has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $89.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.