Cream Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $30.85 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Cream Finance token can now be bought for $205.76 or 0.00602575 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cream Finance has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $30.85 million and approximately $11.07 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00048516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00130951 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00263489 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00066089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00064908 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,308.14 or 0.91688607 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,924,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance

Cream Finance Token Trading

Cream Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.