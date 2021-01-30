Cream Price Reaches $0.0010 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Cream has a market cap of $42,894.14 and $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cream has traded 56.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,835.28 or 1.00242993 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00024065 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.90 or 0.00953681 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.09 or 0.00308378 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.89 or 0.00183358 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002375 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001975 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00030517 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

