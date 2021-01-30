Creditcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $453.86 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $453.86 million and $8.29 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,901.87 or 0.99960304 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00024332 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00026860 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000226 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,537 coins and its circulating supply is 567,527,782 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

Creditcoin Coin Trading

Creditcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.