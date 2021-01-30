Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 71.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 16,256 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 40,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 76.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 26,601 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 19,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPG traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,728,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,789. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.89. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $3.42.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $328.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.28 million. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 166.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

