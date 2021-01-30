Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) (LON:CRST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) (LON:CRST) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 255.25 ($3.33).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CRST stock opened at GBX 323.40 ($4.23) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £830.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 312.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 250.56. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 159.85 ($2.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 524 ($6.85). The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

