Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.00

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.00 and traded as high as $21.25. Crestwood Equity Partners shares last traded at $20.69, with a volume of 578,605 shares traded.

CEQP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 3.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $519.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.78 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is 25,000.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEQP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 140.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.0% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 42,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 44.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

