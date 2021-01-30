Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.44

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and traded as high as $6.00. Crimson Wine Group shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 1,723 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.46 million, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Crimson Wine Group alerts:

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.87 million for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 5.46%.

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Wine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Wine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.