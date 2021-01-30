Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.71.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRTO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Criteo from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on Criteo from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Criteo from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Criteo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Criteo by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,779,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,393,000 after acquiring an additional 422,330 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Criteo by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 505,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Criteo by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 508,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 79,863 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Criteo by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Criteo by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $18.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.64. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.48.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $185.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.61 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

