Critical Analysis: Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) vs. Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM)

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) and Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Antero Resources has a beta of 4.57, meaning that its stock price is 357% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triangle Petroleum has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Antero Resources and Triangle Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Resources 2 5 6 0 2.31 Triangle Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Antero Resources presently has a consensus price target of $5.15, indicating a potential downside of 25.79%. Given Antero Resources’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Antero Resources is more favorable than Triangle Petroleum.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Antero Resources and Triangle Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Resources $4.41 billion 0.42 -$340.13 million ($0.14) -49.57 Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Triangle Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Antero Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Antero Resources and Triangle Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Resources -58.04% -2.17% -0.99% Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.1% of Antero Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Antero Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Triangle Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Antero Resources beats Triangle Petroleum on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale. It also owned and operated 324 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; 17 compressor stations in the Marcellus Shale; 110 miles of low-pressure and high-pressure gathering pipelines in the Utica Shale; 8 miles of high-pressure pipelines; and 2 compressor stations in the Utica Shale. The company had estimated proved reserves of 18.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent, including 11.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 652 million barrels of assumed recovered ethane; 540 million barrels of primarily propane, isobutane, normal butane, and natural gasoline; and 42 million barrels of oil. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Triangle Petroleum

Triangle Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Oilfield Services. As of January 31, 2016, the company had leasehold interests in approximately 103,540 net acres in the Bakken Shale and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. It also offers oilfield services, including hydraulic pressure pumping, wireline, perforating, pump rental, workover, and other complementary services, as well as midstream services. The company was formerly known as Peloton Resources Inc. and changed its name to Triangle Petroleum Corporation in May 2005. Triangle Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

