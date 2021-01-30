Critical Comparison: Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NRIFF) and ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NRIFF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

ProQR Therapeutics has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ProQR Therapeutics and Nuvo Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N/A N/A -$63.56 million ($1.55) -2.99 Nuvo Pharmaceuticals $52.41 million 0.36 $2.53 million N/A N/A

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than ProQR Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.9% of ProQR Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ProQR Therapeutics and Nuvo Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N/A -62.92% -47.69% Nuvo Pharmaceuticals -2.81% 8.02% 1.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ProQR Therapeutics and Nuvo Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Nuvo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

ProQR Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 331.03%. Given ProQR Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ProQR Therapeutics is more favorable than Nuvo Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals beats ProQR Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase 1/2 stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase 1/2 aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy. It has a license agreement with General Hospital Corporation, Radboud University Medical Center, Inserm Transfert SA, and Leiden University Medical Center. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which is engaged in developing innovative therapeutic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Business, Production and Service Business and Licensing and Royalty Business. The Commercial Business segment includes Blexten, Cambia, the canadian business for Resultz and Suvexx, and mature assets. The Production and Service Business segment supplies Pennsaid to Horizon for the U.S. market and is engaged in ongoing partnering efforts for Pennsaid. The Licensing and Royalty Business segment engages in the selling of Vimovo. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals was founded on August 22, 1983 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

