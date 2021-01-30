Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Short Interest Down 57.1% in January

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:COIHY traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.93. The stock had a trading volume of 689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310. Croda International has a twelve month low of $23.76 and a twelve month high of $46.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.28.

A number of analysts recently commented on COIHY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Croda International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays cut Croda International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Croda International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

