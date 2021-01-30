Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Short Interest Down 57.1% in January

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:COIHY traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.93. The stock had a trading volume of 689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310. Croda International has a twelve month low of $23.76 and a twelve month high of $46.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.28.

A number of analysts recently commented on COIHY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Croda International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays cut Croda International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Croda International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

