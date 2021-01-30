Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.78 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will report sales of $13.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.00 million. Cronos Group posted sales of $7.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year sales of $43.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.10 million to $44.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $89.06 million, with estimates ranging from $73.70 million to $113.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cronos Group.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 266.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS.

CRON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cronos Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.39.

In related news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 1,289,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $9,322,000.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 769,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $5,946,990.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,579,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,856,381.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,258,689 shares of company stock valued at $16,761,991 in the last ninety days. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,443,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 329,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRON opened at $10.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.