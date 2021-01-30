Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.78 Million

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will report sales of $13.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.00 million. Cronos Group posted sales of $7.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year sales of $43.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.10 million to $44.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $89.06 million, with estimates ranging from $73.70 million to $113.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 266.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS.

CRON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cronos Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.39.

In related news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 1,289,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $9,322,000.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 769,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $5,946,990.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,579,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,856,381.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,258,689 shares of company stock valued at $16,761,991 in the last ninety days. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,443,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 329,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRON opened at $10.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.