CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.47

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and traded as high as $18.79. CrossAmerica Partners shares last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 114,784 shares traded.

CAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CrossAmerica Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CrossAmerica Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

The company has a market cap of $710.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.88.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $591.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 411.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 36,097 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

