Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Position Lessened by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 723.8% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

CCI opened at $159.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 99.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

