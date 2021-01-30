Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 723.8% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $159.26 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.15. The company has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.54, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

