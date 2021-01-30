Cryptaur (CPT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Cryptaur token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $676.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptaur alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00067746 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $303.91 or 0.00883048 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00051338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,474.67 or 0.04284813 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00028294 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00017916 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur (CPT) is a token. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,940,371,437 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.