Cryptaur (CPT) Price Up 72.7% This Week

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 66.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $3,553.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptaur token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded up 72.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cryptaur alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00068851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $309.62 or 0.00911436 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00056371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,550.60 or 0.04564566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00030223 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00019262 BTC.

Cryptaur Token Profile

CPT is a token. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,940,371,437 tokens. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.