Crypto.com Coin Reaches Market Cap of $1.51 Billion (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Crypto.com Coin has a market cap of $1.51 billion and $150.96 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0659 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00067746 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.91 or 0.00883048 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00051338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,474.67 or 0.04284813 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00028294 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00017916 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,948,858,446 coins. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

Crypto.com Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.