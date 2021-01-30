Crypto.com Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $160.20 Million (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.48 billion and approximately $160.20 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0644 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00068851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $309.62 or 0.00911436 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00056371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,550.60 or 0.04564566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00030223 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00019262 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00012902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,948,858,446 coins. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

Crypto.com Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.