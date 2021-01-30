Crypto Sports Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $414.00 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $408,852.94 and $414.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000433 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000170 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 83.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.