CryptoAds Marketplace (CRAD) Reaches Market Cap of $163,147.66

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoAds Marketplace coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market capitalization of $163,147.66 and approximately $109,444.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoAds Marketplace alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00049445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00131895 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.81 or 0.00264896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00066528 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00065460 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,561.09 or 0.93089231 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Coin Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 coins. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official website is cryptoads.exchange . The official message board for CryptoAds Marketplace is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4

CryptoAds Marketplace Coin Trading

CryptoAds Marketplace can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoAds Marketplace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoAds Marketplace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoAds Marketplace and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.