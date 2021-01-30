CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 30th. In the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market cap of $102,410.07 and approximately $703.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00067825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $291.37 or 0.00861045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005934 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00050853 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,481.20 or 0.04377122 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00028262 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018026 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Profile

CBM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

CryptoBonusMiles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

