Cryptocean (CRON) Market Cap Achieves $6.51 Million

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00002331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $6.51 million and $9,775.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00070468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.32 or 0.00913409 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00054088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,572.02 or 0.04612328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00030220 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00018650 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

CRON is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

