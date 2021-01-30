CryptoFlow Market Capitalization Reaches $62,701.48 (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 97.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded 114.4% higher against the dollar. CryptoFlow has a total market cap of $62,701.48 and $3,843.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 54% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00050453 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00133097 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00067260 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00263748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00065038 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,173.93 or 0.91464958 BTC.

CryptoFlow Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.