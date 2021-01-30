CryptoFlow Price Up 5.6% Over Last Week (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One CryptoFlow coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoFlow has a total market cap of $30,939.62 and $6,877.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoFlow has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00048398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00132162 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00267818 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00065739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00065812 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00034944 BTC.

About CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

