CryptoFranc Market Capitalization Achieves $2.29 Million (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be bought for $1.14 or 0.00003329 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoFranc has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $29,541.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00068635 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.26 or 0.00912394 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00052710 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005790 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,621.74 or 0.04723511 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00028549 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00018512 BTC.
About CryptoFranc
According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “
Buying and Selling CryptoFranc
CryptoFranc can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for CryptoFranc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFranc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.