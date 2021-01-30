Crypton Reaches Market Capitalization of $866,414.74 (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Crypton coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000815 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crypton has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Crypton has a total market capitalization of $866,414.74 and $30.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00049422 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00068211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00131894 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $311.83 or 0.00919280 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00056412 BTC.

CRP is a coin. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 3,135,245 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crypton is u.is

Crypton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypton using one of the exchanges listed above.

