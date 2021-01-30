Cryptopay Trading Down 14.8% This Week (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Cryptopay token can currently be purchased for $0.0654 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and $839.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00068851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.62 or 0.00911436 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00056371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,550.60 or 0.04564566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00030223 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00019262 BTC.

About Cryptopay

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,374,191 tokens. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.