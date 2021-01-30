CryptoPing Hits Market Capitalization of $4.97 Million (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 30th. Over the last week, CryptoPing has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoPing token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $4.97 million and approximately $48,745.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoPing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00048737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00131262 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00266138 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00065884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00065589 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00034297 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoPing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoPing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.