CryptoPing (PING) Price Hits $0.56 on Exchanges

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One CryptoPing token can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001640 BTC on exchanges. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $5.00 million and approximately $32,372.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoPing has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00049935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00132638 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00067156 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00265189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00065653 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,202.62 or 0.92123576 BTC.

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

