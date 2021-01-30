Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,161 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177,377 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,328,545,000 after acquiring an additional 576,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after acquiring an additional 258,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 49.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,795,877,000 after acquiring an additional 189,453 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total transaction of $535,743.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,105.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,664.94.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,206.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,198.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,179.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 93.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

