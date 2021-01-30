Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.11.

CUB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cubic from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James lowered Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cubic from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUB. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Cubic during the third quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cubic by 182.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cubic during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Cubic by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Cubic in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000.

Cubic stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -470.62 and a beta of 0.89. Cubic has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $68.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. Equities analysts expect that Cubic will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

