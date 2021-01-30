Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 113,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.2% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 86,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.9% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 24.8% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 51,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $44.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

